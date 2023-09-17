Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $684,000 Stock Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $18.61.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

