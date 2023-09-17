Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $116.41 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.18 and its 200-day moving average is $112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.50%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

