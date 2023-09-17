Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $788,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $673.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

