Capital CS Group LLC Purchases Shares of 13,513 On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. ON comprises approximately 0.4% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ON by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ON by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ON by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ON by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ON by 1,590.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. 18.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ONON stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. On Holding AG has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). ON had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. ON’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ONON shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ON from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ON

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.