Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $147.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

