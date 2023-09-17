Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $113.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.70. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $115.19.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock worth $198,963,771. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

