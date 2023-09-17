Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $752,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,433 shares in the company, valued at $13,820,538.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $752,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,433 shares in the company, valued at $13,820,538.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,089 shares of company stock worth $42,719,064. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.57.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP opened at $245.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.38 and a 200-day moving average of $226.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

