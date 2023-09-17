Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355,469 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,255,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,159,000 after buying an additional 2,108,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $66.15 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 260,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.82.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

