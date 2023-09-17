24,414 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Purchased by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF makes up about 0.9% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital CS Group LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEU. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 31,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPEU opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.30. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $441.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95.

About SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

