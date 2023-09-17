ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:HYHG) Shares Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:HYHG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYHG. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period.

Get ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS HYHG opened at $61.83 on Friday. ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $70.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.08.

ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged Dividend Announcement

About ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.3184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:HYHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.