Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,581 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 52,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,264,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $556.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $551.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.60.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

