ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG) Stock Price Down 1.5%

ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.91 and last traded at $32.07. Approximately 12,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $144.32 million, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of -1.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 18,383.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 30,714 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the second quarter worth about $226,000.

The ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares (OGIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Global Internet Giants index. The fund tracks an index of global internet and internet technology stocks, selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. OGIG was launched on Jun 5, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

