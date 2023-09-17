SentinelOne (NYSE:S) vs. JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Financial Analysis

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) and JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of SentinelOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of JFrog shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of SentinelOne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of JFrog shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SentinelOne and JFrog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SentinelOne -74.19% -21.47% -15.80% JFrog -26.55% -9.16% -6.59%

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

SentinelOne has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JFrog has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SentinelOne and JFrog’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SentinelOne $422.18 million 11.77 -$378.68 million ($1.36) -12.35 JFrog $312.53 million 8.81 -$90.18 million ($0.83) -32.57

JFrog has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SentinelOne. JFrog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SentinelOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SentinelOne and JFrog, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SentinelOne 0 17 8 1 2.38 JFrog 0 2 9 0 2.82

SentinelOne presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.02%. JFrog has a consensus price target of $33.80, suggesting a potential upside of 25.05%. Given JFrog’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JFrog is more favorable than SentinelOne.

Summary

JFrog beats SentinelOne on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SentinelOne



SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About JFrog



JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others. Its products also consists of JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization's software supply chain workflow; JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool; and JFrog Connect, a device management solution that allows companies to manage software updates and monitor performance in IoT device fleets from anywhere in the world. In addition, the company provides JFrog Pro, JFrog Pro X, JFrog Enterprise, JFrog Enterprise X, and JFrog Enterprise Plus products that offer ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes, as well as cluster configuration, federated repositories, multi-region replication, and SLA support. It serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

