IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Trading Down 7.1%

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2023

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCCGet Free Report) was down 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 298,758 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 82,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

IM Cannabis Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. Research analysts expect that IM Cannabis Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IM Cannabis

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMCC. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in IM Cannabis by 628.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of IM Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 233,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 90,585 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Baader Bank INC increased its stake in IM Cannabis by 27.7% in the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.