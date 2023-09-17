IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Trading Down 7.1%

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) was down 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 298,758 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 82,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
IM Cannabis Trading Down 7.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.
IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. Research analysts expect that IM Cannabis Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of IM Cannabis
IM Cannabis Company Profile
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IM Cannabis
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.