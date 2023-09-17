IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Trading Down 7.1%

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) was down 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 298,758 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 82,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

IM Cannabis Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. Research analysts expect that IM Cannabis Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMCC. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in IM Cannabis by 628.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of IM Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 233,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 90,585 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Baader Bank INC increased its stake in IM Cannabis by 27.7% in the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

