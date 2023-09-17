AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 106,809 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,809 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $16,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $36.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

