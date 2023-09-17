Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Trading Down 2.9%

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65. 35,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 103,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWAC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 86.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 69,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire business in the real estate industry.

