AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 22,333 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,333 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $15,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Fortinet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTNT. StockNews.com lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen lowered Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $270,351.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,412 in the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.86. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

