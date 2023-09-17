Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. First National Trust Co raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 54.2% during the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $119.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

