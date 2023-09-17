Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires 790 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.06 and its 200 day moving average is $93.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

