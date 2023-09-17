Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 3,075 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.81. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $114.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

