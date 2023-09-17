Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 8,872 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,872 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned about 0.68% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 640.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,638,000.

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

