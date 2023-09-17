Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after buying an additional 3,386,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.83.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $414.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.77. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,267 shares of company stock valued at $161,485,243 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

