Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Purchased by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 235,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11,040.2% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,292,000 after buying an additional 2,137,154 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 177,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $66.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.