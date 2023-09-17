Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Boosted by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,301 shares during the period. Exelon accounts for 1.0% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.11% of Exelon worth $45,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 767.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 798.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2,159.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.10.

Exelon Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.00. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.