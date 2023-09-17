Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 12,444 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,444 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Edison International were worth $30,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Edison International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Edison International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Edison International by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Edison International Stock Up 0.1 %

Edison International stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.95%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.