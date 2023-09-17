Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned about 0.11% of Eversource Energy worth $28,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $64.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.48. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.37 and a 52 week high of $89.84.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

