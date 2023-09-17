Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 5,417 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $101.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,071.96, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

