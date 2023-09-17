Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $162.62 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.20 and a 200 day moving average of $173.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $147.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

