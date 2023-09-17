United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.30.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $160.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

