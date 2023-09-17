Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $315.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $310.86.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $256.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.88.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

