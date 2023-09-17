CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCCS. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CCCS

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.21 and a beta of 0.71. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $211.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.52 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after buying an additional 5,663,827 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $23,681,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $15,578,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 398.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2,436.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,384,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,392 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Free Report

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.