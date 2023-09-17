Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives $200.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.62.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Research Report on LNG
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cheniere Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $163.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.15 and a 200-day moving average of $152.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $182.35.
Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.
Cheniere Energy Company Profile
Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cheniere Energy
- Stock Average Calculator
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.