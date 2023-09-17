Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives $200.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.62.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,664,947,000 after acquiring an additional 83,039,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,260,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,774,602,000 after acquiring an additional 188,649 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $163.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.15 and a 200-day moving average of $152.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

