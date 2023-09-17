TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

FTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

NYSE:FTI opened at $20.86 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.53 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is -66.66%.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

