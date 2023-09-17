Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $95.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.06. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

