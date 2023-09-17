Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Mosaic from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.71.

NYSE:MOS opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,069,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,530,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 109,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 57,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,947 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

