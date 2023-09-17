Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $134.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Shares of NBIX opened at $112.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.92. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,001,827.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $343,369.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,832.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,646 shares of company stock worth $3,238,890. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

