Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $136.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NBIX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $112.45 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.92.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 824 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $91,406.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,984.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $343,369.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,832.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 824 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $91,406.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,984.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,890. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,615,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 753,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,142,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

