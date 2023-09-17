Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Price Target at C$56.20

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. CSFB decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. National Bankshares set a C$53.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ENB opened at C$47.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$47.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$44.86 and a 12-month high of C$56.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.08 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 8.70%. Research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.9373385 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.83%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

