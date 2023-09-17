Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives $94.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.69.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $87.75 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $64.99 and a 1 year high of $95.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.42 and its 200 day moving average is $84.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 202.02%.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,689.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $692,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 49,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

