L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives $353.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $353.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of L’Oréal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.
