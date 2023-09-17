Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQNR. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of EQNR opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.08). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $22.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 13.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

