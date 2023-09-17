Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.86.

BHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $51.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 65.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,758,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,012,000 after buying an additional 46,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,829,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,907,000 after buying an additional 147,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,616,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,693,000 after acquiring an additional 663,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Free Report

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.