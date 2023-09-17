TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Kellogg (NYSE:K)

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

K has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kellogg from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.86.

NYSE K opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $4,622,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,254,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $4,622,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,254,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,675,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 655,600 shares of company stock worth $41,811,424. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Kellogg by 48.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 0.6% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Kellogg by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 0.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

