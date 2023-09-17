Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.78.

A number of analysts have commented on HRMY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HRMY

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $37.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $62.08.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.79 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 42.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.