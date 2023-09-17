British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British Land from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. HSBC lowered British Land from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on British Land from GBX 355 ($4.44) to GBX 325 ($4.07) in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on British Land from GBX 465 ($5.82) to GBX 432 ($5.41) in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Get British Land alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTLCY

British Land Stock Down 2.0 %

British Land Increases Dividend

BTLCY opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. British Land has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $5.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%.

British Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.