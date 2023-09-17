Brokerages Set Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target at $14.44

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARHS shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Arhaus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arhaus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

In related news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 13,800,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $138,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,724,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,242,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Arhaus news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $844,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 13,800,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $138,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,724,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,242,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at about $749,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Arhaus by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arhaus by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth about $1,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $9.98 on Friday. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.56.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Arhaus had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Arhaus

)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

