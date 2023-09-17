Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNDX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.13. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $965,660.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,863.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $965,660.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,863.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $1,698,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $982,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,083. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,629,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,501,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,264,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 963,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,517,000 after purchasing an additional 687,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,302,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,592,000 after purchasing an additional 652,451 shares during the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.