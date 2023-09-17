United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.46.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE:UMC opened at $7.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $81,057,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,960,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578,332 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,487,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,587,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

(Get Free Report

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

