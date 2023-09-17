Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $181.20 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $120.01 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.00 and a 200-day moving average of $180.36.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

