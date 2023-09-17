American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $169.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.83.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $138.90 on Thursday. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,528,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,502,217,000 after purchasing an additional 232,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,015,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,401,000 after acquiring an additional 157,874 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,679,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,219,000 after acquiring an additional 838,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,062,000 after acquiring an additional 528,070 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

